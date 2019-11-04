A beginner’s guide to sports supplements

I have been taking part in sporting activities from as young as eight years old when I did a 5km fun run. Back then all we drank was water and Coca-Cola at the water tables at the events and we didn’t give much thought to what we ate and drank before, during and after the race. Things have obviously changed since then (especially for recreational athletes like myself) in a BIG way. The sports supplement industry has for many years played a huge role in the lives of professional athletes, but now many recreational athletes take supplementing very seriously too....

I have been taking part in sporting activities from as young as eight years old when I did a 5km fun run.

Back then all we drank was water and Coca-Cola at the water tables at the events and we didn’t give much thought to what we ate and drank before, during and after the race.

Things have obviously changed since then (especially for recreational athletes like myself) in a BIG way.

The sports supplement industry has for many years played a huge role in the lives of professional athletes, but now many recreational athletes take supplementing very seriously too.

There is still a lot of education required as there are so many different products on the market. It can get very confusing.

There are so many conversations on the subject, especially about banned substances, and so many professional athletes have been caught for doping over the past few years, which just adds to the confusion.

That doesn’t help the up-and-coming professionals and the many recreational athletes.

I remember that it took me a very long time to start taking sports supplements purely based on what I was seeing in the media.

I remember thinking that my performance was perfectly fine simply because I was partaking in sports for the pure enjoyment of it and not to become a professional.

I kept this mindset for quite some time until I started taking part in long-distance and multi-day running and cycling events.

I soon realised that on water and Coke I was barely able to keep up my energy levels and complete the distances comfortably.

I started asking my fellow runners and cyclists what they had in their water bottles and, boy, was I beyond overwhelmed. I realised that everybody had something different.

So over the past seven to eight years I have tried many different supplements. From pre-race drinks or tablets to help kickstart my body and prepare it for the upcoming activity, to “during the race” drinks and sports bars to keep up the energy levels to post-event recovery drinks to help muscles repair and rebuild.

I can’t say I have settled on my preferred products but I’m certainly on the right track. I am constantly learning what my body thrives on and now I can complete multi-day events with a lot more ease.

Choosing the right sports supplements for yourself will be a matter of trial and error purely because people’s bodies are different. What works for Mary won’t necessarily work for Sarah and Jane so you need to explore and find what is best for you.

Of course, supplementation needs to be done in conjunction with a healthy diet, a good training programme and adequate rest. These are like pieces of a puzzle and when one or two pieces are missing, the puzzle will fall apart in due course.

I focus on all the puzzle pieces but more on recovery post-exercise because that is what determines whether I am able to get up the following day and continue training.

My personal recovery routine includes:

Stretching

A recovery drink within 30 minutes after exercise

Massage (post events or long training sessions)

A high protein meal to repair and rebuild muscles

Sleep

Sports supplements are there to support your sporting activities and help you perform better.

Make sure you read up and understand what your choice of supplements contains and don’t be afraid to try a variety of products before settling.

Zulu is a qualified biokineticist and cofounder of PopUpGym. Follow her on Instagram: @letshego. zulu; Twitter: @letshegom; Facebook: Letshego Zulu

