 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Fitness and health 21.10.2019 11:26 am

What you need to know about breast cancer

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
PREMIUM!
What you need to know about breast cancer

Picture: iStock

It is estimated that about 5 to 10% of breast cancers are linked to gene mutations passed through generations of a family.

The incidence of breast cancer among South African women is increasing, and it is one of the most common cancers among women here. It is the most prevalent cancer among white and Asian women, and the second most common among black and coloured women. Early detection can lead to effective treatment and a positive prognosis. It forms in the cells of the breasts. There are two main types of breast cancer: Ductal carcinoma starts in the tubes (ducts) that carry milk from the breast to the nipple. Lobular carcinoma starts in the parts of the breast, called lobules, which produce...
Related Stories
What you need to know about diabetes 14.10.2019
Why you may overeat when dining with family or friends 11.10.2019
Take your breasts seriously 11.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.