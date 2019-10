October is quite a month if you’re a fitness person. The second Fibo Global Africa is set to take place at the end of the month, which in essence turns the Ticketpro Dome in Randburg into a sort of Mecca for whey protein gulpers. Obviously, to share in the excitement in the build-up to the festival I got an invite to attend a bounce fitness class at Bounce Fourways from the organisers and PR for the festival and truth is, it’s a hell of a time. 5.30pm: Time to leave work. But first I need to squeeze into my now...

October is quite a month if you’re a fitness person. The second Fibo Global Africa is set to take place at the end of the month, which in essence turns the Ticketpro Dome in Randburg into a sort of Mecca for whey protein gulpers.

Obviously, to share in the excitement in the build-up to the festival I got an invite to attend a bounce fitness class at Bounce Fourways from the organisers and PR for the festival and truth is, it’s a hell of a time.

5.30pm: Time to leave work. But first I need to squeeze into my now tiny fitness shorts (thanks to excessive winter snacking). My legs look fine with clothes on, but when squeezing into something figure-hugging I transform into one of those people that float around on lawnchairs in Pixar’s Wall-E. But alas, I can’t show up with jeans. I was at a bounce event in about 2017 when I was far less of a lawnchair person and I remember sweating profusely. So tiny shorts it is.

6pm: I arrive at Fourways Mall which has undergone extensive remodelling. I get lost on my way to Bounce and also realise the Balenciaga knock-off sneakers I’m wearing really slip on the polished new tiles. If walking to the fitness class has me stumbling around like a newborn springbok in the bush, what will the after be?

6.05pm: Okay, I met the group and instructor for the class. We’re an eclectic group of newbies and regulars. I feel a little less self-conscious. The instructor is also less threatening. After getting used to the mean trainers at gyms that treat you like vermin, it’s nice to have someone with a soft edge. Last year in the build-up to Fibo I joined a Sweat 1000 class. There the puddles of sweat almost reminded me of a post-modern art canvas. The streaks are irregular but seem to follow a pattern. Sweat 1000 has an art to it, the art of effectively burning calories in 60 minutes (up to 1 000). Bounce Fitness is more about pushing through some of the exercises.

6.10pm: Warm-up is done. It’s basically just jumping and moving your limbs, and the first few sets are simple. Basically, jump, touch your knees. Maybe I can do this fitness class without ending up as a sweaty pile on the floor?

6.15pm: Scratch that, I will end up as a sweaty, whimpering pile on the floor after this class. Burpees, lunges and push-ups are introduced. However, without anyone yelling in your ear, it’s easier to push throught than adding anxiety to the mix.

6.30pm: Okay, there’s frog leaps now. I’m sitting this one out – and my stench is already offending me. Imagine what the focused woman next to me must think.

6.35pm: Ooh, core training. This is fun. You jump and do crunches, basically. Yay. Also at this point endorphins have kicked in and I’m technically high. Last night’s wine might also be pulsing through my body? I want to shout “WhooHoo” but opt to keep silent and not be that person.

6.35pm: There’s combinations of lunges, push-ups and rolling. My endorphin-riddled mind can’t keep up and I’m sitting out more intense sets, quietly jumping and thinking about how the winter bulge can be eliminated if I just keep going.

6.40pm: The next 20 minutes is a blur of exercise, endorphin highs, gulping water and panting.

7pm: I’m drenched but glowy after my first real exercise session since maybe June. For the intensity, I’m not too sore and relatively chuffed with the fact that with a lower fitness level I was able to keep up. Now I’m excited for Fibo where there will be a Bounce area. The second festival at the Ticketpro Dome is actually set to be quite an event, and if you’re around Johannesburg from October 25 to 27, you have myriad reasons to visit. Here’s just a quick glance of what’s up (and you can try jumping for joy too).

It’s a three-day celebration of all things healthy with the latest fitness, health and wellness trends and products, inspirational talks and fitness competitions. There are free workout classes, show specials, prizes, equipment specials and an interactive experience like none other. It’s geared towards the whole family, even the little ones with the Nickerbockerdooblebug FitPlayGround – a dedicated, safe and fun child care area.

Info

Pre-sale ticket prices: R120 for a day pass and R250 for a weekend pass. At the door to the festival you will pay R150 for a day pass and R275 for a weekend pass.

You get more bang for your buck at Fibo Global Africa 2019. Choose between a day pass starting at R120 or a weekend pass which starts at R250 – you get 24 group classes, 29 mind body and soul fit classes, 16 healthy food demos, 13 health wellness and numerous fitness talks

