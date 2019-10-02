Many people who suffer from depression hide their symptoms. Some have become so adept at bottling up their depression that you would never suspect their daily struggle to be staying strong and putting a smile on their face.

Living with depression is not easy. Tasks that were once easy and enjoyable become difficult. It is not uncommon for people with depression to develop anxiety, making daily worries and concerns seem insurmountable.

Why do some people hide depression from others?

There is a huge stigma attached to depression and mental health, especially in today’s world where people are bombarded with the happy masks others put on on Facebook.

Five things people with hidden depression do

The following habits and traits are typical of people who may be hiding depression. While these are common signs of depression, they could indicate that something else is going on.

1. They don’t “look” depressed

There is no style or unkempt look of depression. Someone with depression may continue to groom and dress as they normally do. They may also continue to keep up appearances. They may even put on a happy face when they’re around others.

2. They feel emotions more intensely