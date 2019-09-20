Why you should eat beetroot and beet greens

Red fruits and vegetables are packed with powerful, healthy antioxidants like lycopenfood ane and anthocyanins that may do everything from fighting heart disease and cancer to decreasing the risk of stroke and macular degeneration (the leading cause of blindness in people older than 60). Antioxidants soak up damaging free radicals.

The red colour helps with detoxification

The red colour of beetroot comes from betalain pigments. The betalain pigments support the body’s Phase 2 detoxification process, which is when broken down toxins are bound to other molecules so they can be excreted from your body. Traditionally beets are valued for their support in detoxification and helping to purify the blood and liver.

Unique source of betaine

Beets are a unique source of betaine, a nutrient that helps protect cells, proteins and enzymes from environmental stress. It’s also known to help fight inflammation, protect internal organs, improve vascular risk factors, enhance performance, and help prevent numerous chronic diseases.

Anti-cancer properties

The powerful phytonutrients that give beets their deep crimson colour may help to ward off cancer. Beetroot extract is being studied for use in treating human pancreatic, breast and prostate cancers.

Lowers blood pressure

Drinking beetroot juice may help to lower blood pressure in a matter of hours. This is probably due to the naturally occurring nitrates in beets, which are converted into nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide helps to relax and dilate blood vessels, improving blood flow and lowering blood pressure.

Rich in valuable nutrients and fibre

Beets are high in immune-boosting vitamin C, fibre and essential minerals like potassium (essential for healthy nerve and muscle function) and manganese (which is good for your bones, liver, kidneys and pancreas).

More iron than spinach

Try to buy beets with their green leafy tops as they are a super healthy part of the plant. Beet greens have more iron than spinach as well as a higher nutritional value overall than the beetroot itself. Besides containing important nutrients like protein, phosphorus, zinc, fibre, vitamin B6, magnesium, potassium, copper and manganese, beet greens also supply significant amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium and iron.

Beetroot greens may:

Help ward off osteoporosis by boosting bone strength

Fight Alzheimer’s disease

Strengthen your immune system by stimulating the production of antibodies and white blood cells

Serving suggestions:

Beet greens can be added raw to vegetable juice or sautéed lightly with other greens like spinach and Swiss chard in a bit of olive oil. Enjoy them on their own as a salad or with other leafy vegetables. Add a splash of virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and a sprinkling of good salt.

