How to get perfect abs like your favourite celebrities

There are just a few months to go until summer, which means that you still have time to work on your bikini body.

If you don’t want to be walking around with a flabby tummy on the beach, it’s time to work on those abs.

Nutrition and a full body workout will play a big part in your overall fitness, but throwing in a few extra crunches every day will go a long way in sculpting that six-pack.

Here’s a look at how the stars keep their midsection looking bikini-ready:

Push through like Sbahle Mpisane

Not even recovering from a serious injury can stop fitness guru Sbahle Mpisane from working on her abs.

The 26-year-old broke 80% of her bones when her car veered off the road and hit a tree in Durban in August last year. Despite still wearing a leg brace and needing crutches or a wheelchair to get around, Sbahle manages to work out almost daily.

Here she is doing a few floor exercises, including ab crunches.

Try pole fitness like Takkies

Mom-of-one Nkateko ‘Takkies’ Maswanganye’s workout routine includes fun dance classes, kickboxing and exercising with her daughter Sana.

She recently took up pole fitness, which is a great way to work on your core muscles. “This is another fun way of getting fit,” she wrote on Instagram.

Forgive yourself and move on like Unathi

Idols SA judge Unathi practically lives at the gym. Eating clean is also a big part of her fitness routine, but the 40-year-old also has bad days when she falls off the wagon.

Instead of throwing in the towel and indulging further, she forgives herself and gets back to her regular routine.

“On Monday I woke up and made myself oats. I added butter, sugar and milk. For lunch I had McDonalds whilst I had samp and beans simmering in the slow cooker. Needless to say, I had that for supper. It happens. Forgive yourself and move on. What helps is my flat tummy tea though,” she wrote on Instagram.

Get a fitness buddy like Steffi van Wyk-Brink

Fitness model Steffi van Wyk goes into beast mode whenever she is in the gym.

Her hectic workouts include weightlifting, boxing and ab crunches that will leave you looking like a beach goddess.

She stays committed to her fitness routine by working out with her husband Clint Brink, who is equally obsessed with spending time at the gym.

Hike your way to Pearl Thusi abs

Pearl Thusi has always had a slim figure, but back in 2018 she complained that she was letting herself go. Her mkhaba, flabby tummy, was of particular concern for the star.

“I have, according to my standards, a mkhaba. I’m annoyed I let it get to this and the struggle to get back to a super flat tummy is tough. Always having to suck it in for pics. Will get it together soon,” she tweeted in October last year.

But Pearl got back into her fitness routine and said goodbye to her mkhaba.

One of her favourite things to do is go hiking. Hiking is a good way to tone your whole body. It helps strengthen your quadriceps, glutes, hips, lower legs and hamstrings.

Your abs also benefit. Moving your arms while hiking engages your upper body, including your abs.

