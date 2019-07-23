5 easy ways to fight off anxiety

Everyone has experienced the feeling of concern or worry at some point in their lives.

Whether it’s because of stress, something looming or just a feeling you cannot shake, no one enjoys feeling anxious. For some, this feeling can leave them restless and unable to do much.

Try out some of these tips:

1. Colouring in

Yes, this might seem like a juvenile solution but psychologists have encouraged colouring in as a great alternative to meditation.

It has proven to help relieve tension and anxiety. It also unlocks childhood memories of a simpler time. Adult colouring in books are available at select stores.

2. Listen to some soothing sounds

Music therapy is becoming a popular way to help relieve anxiety as well as ease other ailments. The song Weightless by Marconi Union has been proven to reduce anxiety by 65%.

It was produced and written to slow down your heart rate, reduce blood pressure and lower cortisol levels. It works so well that it’s not recommended for listening while driving.

3. Try to sleep it off

Anxiety is known to mess with people’s sleeping patterns, but if you are having trouble sleeping try the 4-7-8 technique. Inhale for four seconds, hold it for seven seconds, exhale and release for eight seconds and repeat.

4. Squeeze your palm

Chinese medicine is known to be effective in relieving stress and anxiety. Find your pressure points for stress. Squeeze the flesh between your thumb and index finger.

This is known as the Hoku spot in Chinese medicine. Apply firm pressure for 30 seconds and it will relieve tension in your upper body.

5. Eat stress relieving food

There are certain foods that help keep anxiety at bay. These include bananas, pasta, almonds, grapes, green tea, oatmeal, dark chocolate, watermelon, orange juice, cornflakes and tea.

Read the original article on Alberton Record

