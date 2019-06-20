Trump promises he will cure cancer if re-elected

Donald Trump is not known for being the most honest president in America’s history, so his latest lie will likely go missing in the crowd despite the fact that it’s probably one of his most outrageous yet. Speaking in Orlando, Florida while formally launching his re-election campaign, Trump promised followers that if he is re-elected America will abolish cancer, AIDS, and “many, many problems. .. many, many diseases”.

The promise comes after he has failed to deliver on a number of others including famously his border wall, which he assured the American public, Mexico would pay for.

“We will push onward with new medical frontiers. We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases, including cancer and others and we’re getting closer all the time,” Trump shouted to his cheering fans. “We will eradicate AIDS in America once and for all and we’re very close!”.

Trump also took the opportunity to claim personal responsibility for America’s future potential Mars landing and said that the foundation for this would also happen while he is in office for his second term.

Despite the grandiose nature of the claims, Trump is bizarrely not the first 2020 candidate to promise an end to cancer.

Joe Biden, one of the current frontrunners for the Democratic nomination for president, too has stepped up to promise the same thing.

“I’ve worked so hard in my career that, I promise you, if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America: We’re going to cure cancer,” Biden said.

The surprising thing about Trump’s claim was that it came mere minutes after his own son stood on the stage and mocked Joe Biden for his claim that he was going to cure cancer.

“I’m going to cure cancer,” Trump Jr. said contemptuously, throwing his arms above his head. “Wow! Why the hell didn’t you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?”

Trump has, in the past, also shown a surprisingly low level of understanding of the causes of cancer, and has repeatedly positioned himself as an anti-science president, once famously declaring that wind-powered turbines were going to be the bane of American existence if he didn’t stop this alternative energy source.

“If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75% in value,” Trump said during a Republican fundraiser dinner on April 2. “And they say the noise causes cancer.”

The noise from wind turbines doesn’t cause cancer, and researchers are appalled by both Trump and Biden’s promises that the killer condition will be cured soon.

“Cancer, like health care, is complicated. Discoveries cannot be predicted, research is rarely linear, and scientists often require false starts before they learn how to overcome particular roadblocks in research,” said one analyst on Statnews. “The pledges from Biden and Trump, however well-intentioned, experts say, threaten to give the public false hope without accelerating science.”

