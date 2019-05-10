Check your ears, now!

We all have them and they play a vital role in our daily lives. But aside from using them to eavesdrop or blast the latest Beyoncé through earphones at deafening volume, how often do you actually pay any real attention to your ears?

To ensure they stay healthy for as long as possible, experts at Starkey Hearing Technologies say we should be taking as much care of our ears as the rest of our bodies.

Here are 10 do’s and don’ts to keep in mind when it comes to caring for your ears:

Do …

• Use earplugs to protect your hearing around loud sounds.

• Dry your ears after showering or swimming.

• Get your ears and hearing checked regularly.

• Have excessive ear wax removed by a professional.

• Stay physically active. Physical activity helps keep the heart and circulation system healthy, which helps keeps your ears healthy.

Don’t …

• Crank up your headphones.

• Ignore pain or drainage from your ears. See a doctor immediately!

• Put cotton swabs in your ear canal.

• Smoke. It is known to affect hearing through the circulation system.

• Don’t assume hearing loss is just for older people. Hearing loss is an increasing danger to younger individuals due to exposure to loud sounds via earbuds.

