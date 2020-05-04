 
 
What you need to know about TB

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
Picture: iStock

Medication is the only way of treatment, but treating TB takes much longer than treating other types of bacterial infections.

Tuberculosis is a serious infectious disease that mainly affects your lungs but can be found in other organs of the body. The bacteria that cause tuberculosis (TB) are spread from one person to another through tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes. According to the World Health Organisation, South Africa is one of the countries with the highest incidence of TB. It is estimated that about 1% of the population of about 57 million develop active TB disease each year. This is, worldwide, the third-highest incidence of any country after India and China. It is estimated by...
