Ask the doctor: Lice and arthritis

Dear doctor, how do I deal with a recurrent ingrown toenail?

You need to please visit a podiatrist. You might need to adapt your footwear to protect you from recurrence.

To cut the ingrown nail immediately, they are also well equipped to assist you. Ask your home doctor to recommend one.

Dear doctor, can you get pubic lice from a public toilet or is it transmitted from person to person?

Pubic lice are transmitted from person to person. Good personal hygiene and shaving protects you, and advising your partner to do same is also key.

If you suspect you have pubic lice, please visit a doctor together and get treatment.

Dear doctor, at what age can you get arthritis?

There are many different types of arthritis and at what age you get it, is determined by type.

Inflammatory arthritides, like rheumatoidor infectious ones, are the ones most likely to get you when you are younger, even in childhood. Degenerative ones like osteoarthritis normally come on much later in life.

