6 natural hangover cures

It’s the silly season again. With it comes the promise of much-needed respite from the daily office grind, time with friends and family, an added bonus cheque (if you’re lucky enough) and loads of gifts, often in the form of some kind of libation.

And if there’s no tipple under the tree, there’s bound to be something or the other to drink at the local watering holes.

If, like me, you get caught up in the festivities and don’t know when to say no, then you know what that brings.

The last thing you need when you promised your spouse to do the last-minute holiday shopping, car-pool the kids and their noisy friends to even noisier malls or, if you’re travelling, see as many sights as possible.

You’ve tried everything and nothing really works, so what have you got to lose by trying these natural remedies from Everyday Health.

Since death is not an option (although it is the one remedy proven to actually cure your babalas) you may as well try these:

Water: It’s important to drink plenty of water between cocktails. If you don’t, do it the next day to rehydrate and flush the impurities out of your system.

Electrolyte boost: Also down electrolyte-rich liquids such as sports drinks, coconut water or bouillon soup. These will restore the salt and potassium you’ve lost.

Pre-grease your gut: An age-old folk remedy is taking a spoonful of olive oil before. Lining your gut with a greasy meal will work just as well. The fats delay alcohol absorption.

Get sugared up: With some studies showing that fructose speeds up alcohol metabolism, it makes sense to eat a bit of sugar with your drinks (not before). Natural orange juice also works.

Go for ginger: Ginger has been used for centuries to alleviate nausea and vomiting. Nibble on crystalised or pickled ginger.

Sleep it off: This option is only if you don’t have 101 holiday chores. While hangovers aren’t caused by lack of sleep, a long nap does work. A jug of water next to the bed will also help.

Info

To return the starch, sugar, sodium and potassium that the festive tipple has robbed your body of, try this recipe:

1. Stir one teaspoon of salt and eight teaspoons of sugar into five cups of distilled water.

2. Whisk in ½ cup orange juice or ¼ cup mashed banana.

3. Sip the mixture slowly throughout the day, storing it in a cool place. It’s good for 24 hours.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.