A beginner’s guide to cycling

I got into cycling exactly 10 years ago when I completed my first 94.7 Cycle Challenge on 11 November 2008.

Coming from a running background at the time, it wasn’t a difficult transition but a lot of work had to be done to eventually get comfortable with a sport that requires balance plus sitting on a small saddle for kilometres on end.

In the past 10 years, I have learnt a lot about the sport – from road cycling to mountain biking, to different kinds of cycling kit, different bikes, different ways of training in order to improve my cycling and different techniques of cycling.

With that being said, I have cycled a fair share of the easiest to the most difficult of cycling races and tours locally and internationally. From the 94.7 Cycle Challenge and the Cape Town Cycle Tour to the Absa Cape Epic and Joburg2C to the Col de Marie-Blanque and Col d’Aubisque in the Pyrenees which have been part of he Tour de France the past few years.

I have silently watched how the cycling community has grown exponentially over the past 10 years and that excites me. I have also realised there are many people who are interested in starting but don’t know where to begin. So this week’s topic is just for you.

The truth is, cycling requires capital investment and this can be the main barrier to entry for some. If you are conservative but very keen to start and perhaps not sure if you are ready to make that initial investment, my suggestion is find a friend who has a bike your size or identify a bike shop that rents bikes out and give it a try.

If your interest peaks then you need to visit a bike shop and start shopping for the essentials.

List of essentials:

Bicycle

Helmet

Padded cycling gloves

Cycling tights & top v sports sunglasses

Cycling shoes (recommended but optional)

Choosing a bike

I ride both road and mountain bikes but when it comes to choosing a bike for a first-timer, my personal preference and suggestion to most people is that it’s better to start with a mountain bike because it can be ridden both on the road and offroad. This will help you decide what your preference is between road cycling and mountain biking.

A road bike can be limiting because it is strictly for the road. Unless of course you decide from the get go that road cycling is what you want to get into. A mountain bike is also more stable in posture and in riding the machine whereas I have found that the road bike is much lighter and requires a lot more focus.

Prize wise, bicycles on the market can range anywhere from R10 000 to R250 000. You obviously want to invest in a bike with good components, that will last you at least a year as a newbie. You don’t want to purchase a bike that will fall apart after a few months, leading you to spend more money. I suggest you have a frank conversation with the salesperson at the bike shop, compare three to four models and make an informed decision from there.

With regards to mountain bike tyres, you get ones with tubes and ones that are tubeless. I believe that in the near future all bikes will come standard with tubeless tyres but for now they come with tubes and you have to make a request to the mechanic at the shop to do a tubeless conversion.

Bike fitment

It is important to ensure that your bicycle is fitted to your body type in order to avoid injury. Once you have purchased your road or mountain bike, book a bike fitment appointment at the bike shop.

Terrain

It goes without saying that road and offroad terrain is like chalk and cheese. Tar roads are fairly smooth, predictable and the main focus is navigating around potholes and cycling uphill, downhill, left and right at various speeds. With that being said, road cyclists tend to ride much faster and cover more distance at a given time, compared to mountain bikers.

Mountain biking terrain on the other hand can be a lot more challenging, uneven and technical. Every metre is different. You often have to navigate over or around rocks, through ditches, over humps, through water features and a lot more other obstacles.

My suggestion is that once you decide you want to try out mountain biking and have purchased your bike, the first stop should be to search for a technical skills course online or ask at your local bike shop or bike park. In these lessons you are taught how to navigate various obstacles and essentially make your transition into mountain biking a more pleasurable one.

Many people are scared of trying mountain biking for the fear of hurting themselves. A skills course should be able to minimise falls or accidents.

Where to ride

There are plenty of bike parks, farms and nature reserves that are open to mountain bikers. There is usually a small fee to pay for access and often a restaurant or café for snacks and drinks. Road cyclists can essentially ride on any tar road, but there are certain areas where there are dedicated cycling lanes to ensure cyclist safety on the road.

I can confidently say cycling is definitely one of the best ways to explore and see the beauty of of our country. Bicycles take you to more places than a car has access to. So, get a bike and enjoy our beautiful South Africa.

Getting into cycling for beginners, intermediate & advanced

Beginners – My suggestion is that you build up your cycling fitness with spinning classes at the gym. This will also prepare you and sensitise you to sitting on a saddle for extended periods of time.

Intermediate – My suggestion is that you start cycling in enclosed safe spaces like bike parks, nature reserves, quiet neighbourhood roads or residential estates.

Advanced – Sign up and take part in a variety of cycling events. There are plenty right through the year in most provinces.

