Ask the doctor: Breastfeeding and alcohol allergy

Dear doctor, is breastfeeding really necessary? I’ve chosen not to because I need to return to work in two months after giving birth.

Breast-feeding is really crucial for the baby, especially immediately after birth and for as long as you can do it. The milk has substances that protect the child against infections, provides super nutrition and helps with bonding between mother and baby.

If you choose not to breast-feed, please have an open communication with your paediatrician to know which milk would be best for the child and if there are any other ways to protect the child and help them grow optimally.

Dear doctor, are there people who are allergic to alcohol?

Yes. There are people who react to alcohol. It is sometimes a reaction to certain types of alcohol which might have other chemicals. Ask your doctor to run tests to confirm your suspicion.

Dear doctor, what is the best way to test if my baby is deaf? He doesn’t seem to respond to sound even though my doctor said he’s fine.

The best way is to consult an audiologist. They are equipped to let you know for sure. Please ask your doctor to refer you.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.