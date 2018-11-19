A guide to functional training

Many people are unaware that functional training is one of the oldest and most common types of training around.

For those not familiar with the term functional training, it simply means body weight exercises or calisthenics. These are exercises that solely rely on the body’s function and require minimal to no equipment.

As a biokineticist, we use functional training exercises as part of rehabilitation to assist injured patients to regain function after injury or disability. With the success of functional training in the rehabilitation space, functional training has now progressed into something used widely in the general training space for improving core strength, general muscle strength and function of the body.

Functional training exercises incorporate important movement patterns used on a daily basis. These movement patterns include a variety of:

Squatting exercises A variety of lunges Deadlifts Pushing exercises (such as push ups) Pulling exercises (such as pullups)

Although all five movement patterns are interconnected within the body, the squats, lunges and deadlifts predominantly target the functionality, strength and conditioning of the lower body whereas the pushing and pulling exercises are more focussed on the upper body.

For example, an exercise such as standard push-ups improves the muscle strength of ones triceps and pectoral muscles (i.e. upper arm and chest) and when performed with the correct posture and alignment, it targets most muscle groups in the body (legs, core, upper back and shoulders) because they need to all function together for the successful execution of the exercise.

Functional training also incorporates three fundamental movement planes that are important for body function:

Frontal plane – side-to-side movements Rotational plane – twisting movements Sagittal plane – forward and backwards movements

The frontal plane cuts the body from side to side, essentially dissecting it into front and back halves. Exercises in the frontal plane include side lunges and side to side squats.

Rotational plane means you are twisting through your midline. Exercises include the Russian twist abdominal exercise and lunges.

The sagittal plane divides the body into right and left halves. Exercises in the sagittal plane include forward and reverse lunges.

I have personally become a huge fan of functional training because not only can it be done anywhere, anytime but because the strength and conditioning gained from it has positively affected my running and cycling.

When I have incorporated at least two sessions of functional training per week in my training schedule for a running or cycling race that I’m training for, my speed, strength and endurance improve dramatically. These exercises are also great for toning up ones body.

Cardio exercises are great for shedding the kilograms but what really tones the body and gives you definition is body weight exercises and weight training. These are also exercises that on those busy days when one is unable to find their way to a gym facility, they can literally be done in your personal space at home or any other open area.

To name a few such exercises that can even be done in your living room or verandah at home:

Push-ups

Regular squats

Sumo squats

Curtsy squats

Burpees

Mountain climbers

Forward and reverse lunges

Sit-ups

Reverse crunches

Russian twists

If one performed 30 seconds of these 10 exercises, it would be a full body workout and all you need is an open space, a yoga mat and some energy.

With the festive season starting soon, we know that excuses will start preventing us for keeping up our required amount of daily exercise. To prevent yourself from falling into this trap, set aside 20 to 30 minutes every second day and do some functional training exercises.

Beginner

Crunches

Modified push-ups (on the knees)

Basic squat

Intermediate

Burpees

Standard push-ups

Jump squats

Advanced

Burpees with a push-up

Clap push-ups

Box jumps

Letshego is a qualified biokineticist and co-founder of PopUpGym. Follow her on Instagram: @letshego.zulu Twitter: @letshegom Facebook: Letshego Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.