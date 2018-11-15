World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2018: The cancer of ignorance

World Pancreatic Cancer Day today brings people around the world together to highlight the need for greater awareness, funding and research.

Important facts to know about pancreatic cancer:

What is World Pancreatic Cancer Day?

The pancreatic cancer community is united in its commitment to demand better and accelerated progress to fight the world’s toughest cancer, starting with earlier detection.

Who are the partners for World Pancreatic Cancer Day?

It’s an initiative of the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition, which consists of more than 70 organisations from more than 30 countries and six continents.

What is pancreatic cancer?

The pancreas is found behind the stomach and in front of the spine. It produces digestive enzymes that help the body use and store energy and regulate blood sugar levels. Pancreatic cancer occurs when abnormal cells develop and grow out of control, causing tumors.

According to a global survey, 60% of people know “almost nothing” about it. Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all major cancers, with just 2% to 9% of those diagnosed surviving five years.

What causes pancreatic cancer?

The cause of the majority of cases is unknown. There is evidence that age, smoking, being overweight, a family history of pancreatic cancer, pancreatitis and diabetes may increase your risk.

Common symptoms include: abdominal or mid-back pain, weight loss, jaundice, loss of appetite, indigestion, changes in stool and new-onset diabetes. These symptoms are often vague and are attributed initially to other less serious conditions.

There is no standard screening test for pancreatic cancer, which makes it vital for people to know the symptoms. Early diagnosis is key. Patients diagnosed in time for surgery are more likely to live five years and beyond.

How common is pancreatic cancer?

It’s the seventh most common cause of cancer-related death across the world. In 2015, 367 000 cases of pancreatic cancer were diagnosed globally and it is estimated that 480 000 will be diagnosed globally in 2020.

For more information visit World Pancreatic Cancer Day

