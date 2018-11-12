 
Fitness and health 12.11.2018 10:34 am

Ask the doctor: Cancer and atrial fibrillation

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe shares advice on reader questions.

Dear doctor, what are the symptoms of stage one cancer?

Symptoms will depend on what cancer it is. Literally any part of the human body can have cancer. Skin, bones, eyes, ears, nose, lungs, heart, throat, liver and kidneys.

For some people the obvious symptoms would be a lump – painful or painless, growing or static, can cause deformity or not. For more internal causes there could be coughing, chest pain, abdominal pain, change in bowel habits. My advice is to go see a doctor for screening.

Dear doctor, my eye leaks milky-like fluid. It’s very uncomfortable. What could it be?

Eye discharge can be a sign of inflammation or infection. Infections range from bacterial, viral or fungal. Please see a general practitioner to get proper treatment. The doctor will be able to tell you what the cause of the fluid is.

Dear doctor, my cardiologist has prescribed Verahexal SR 240 for my atrial fibrillation. Is this dangerous? Should I go off the medication?

I would advise you to speak to your cardiologist to update treatment. Do not stop treatment on your own. There could be other reasons you have been put on the treatment plan.

