Kloofendaal Nature Reserve caters for all levels of hikers

Free, safe open spaces are vital in cities. In Johannesburg, Kloofendal Nature Reserve is a dream destination for anyone just starting to get fit, or even more advanced climbers or walkers. The hilly reserve offers visitors a number of routes.

Easy

Both the Wetland (456m) and the Struben (790m) are great beginner hikes, offering a relatively flat surface. The Wetland trail is in a shady forested area, while the Struben Trail allows you to pass the historic mining mill in the park, as well as the amphitheatre.

If you want an added challenge, the Planet Walk around the amphitheatre not only gives you insight into our solar system – but also provides a relatively challenging hill climb.

Medium

For those who want to get their hands dirty on a few rocks, the Dassie Trail (1.8km) offers a good medium-intensity hike, with a variety of flat and inclined walks. There are a few portions that actually challenge you – so it’s a great path to gauge your fitness levels.

The path also goes into the heart of the reserve. Take water, sunscreen and binoculars. The route passes Kloofendal’s bird hide, where you can take a welcome break before resuming the trail.

Tough

At 3.5km the Rocky Ridge trail offers a relatively challenging climb. It crosses three hills, and also requires you to push yourself up with your hands at a few points. While even the least fit member of the family should be able to complete the trail, your muscles will be aching the next day if you’re not relatively fit.

The trail passes an historic mine, and you should see some animals. At it’s highest point there are stunning vistas toward Northcliff and Sandton.

Alternatives

If you’re not in Johannesburg, there are a few other options in Gauteng, none better than the Voortrekker Monument. The fenced nature reserve offers a variety of running and hiking routes going up to under 30km. There is an entrance fee to the reserve. Cyclists are also welcome.

Another great alternative is the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden. The outer walking route is over 5km, and you can still walk through the pristine gardens.

