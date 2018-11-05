Ask the doctor: Anaemia and infertility

Dear doctor, is it possible that TB (tuberculosis) can carry on after one has finished the treatment?

Yes, if it did not respond to treatment. This can happen if one does not take their treatment correctly as prescribed; does not finish the whole duration of the treatment; has TB that is resistant to treatment; or has other conditions that might make the immune system weak like HIV or Diabetes Mellitus.

Dear doctor, what are the best ways to manage anaemia?

The management is dependant on the cause and type of anaemia you have. Commonly, people have the one caused by iron deficiency, which can be from low consumption, low absorption of iron and iron loss from your body. It is therefore important that you see a doctor first to get a proper diagnosis before just deciding to replace iron for instance. In rare occasions, the anaemia can be from chronic illnesses.

Dear doctor, how does a man know that he is infertile?

The only way to know is by seeing a doctor who will take a full history, examine you and run some tests. The tests will include blood tests and analysis of your semen, or sperm.

