Join the Nappy Run to help children with disabilities

South Africans are set to honour the protection and rights of the country’s most fragile members of society – children with disabilities – but also show their grit by completing 5km.

Among South Africa’s children is a more vulnerable and, sadly, often marginalised group whose rights are just as deserving of attention – children with disabilities.

Organised by the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), an NPO that specialises in the protection of the rights of children with disabilities, the Nappy Run event forms part of a larger Nappy Run campaign.

The two-pronged purpose of this campaign is primarily aimed at educating the public on the violation of the rights of children with disabilities, while appealing to the public for online donations which go towards the purchase of nappies.

The race starts at 7.30am (registration opens from 6.30am).

It takes place on Saturday at the Johannesburg Zoo.

Adults pay R100 to run or walk 5km while children pay R60 (tickets include zoo entry and a goodie bag).

For more information or to make a donation, visit nappyrun.org.za

