10 reasons you should attend Fibo Africa

Even if you’re more of a couch potato, there’s so much to do. Here are ten highlights to look forward to:

1. Learn something new: Focusing on the latest technology and trends in the health and fitness world, FIBO Global Fitness Africa, presented by Dis-Chem Pharmacies, is about action, power and passion. Thousands will be enjoying fitness, clothing, shopping, nutrition, new equipment and exciting concepts.

2. Challenge yourself: You can take part in various free group exercise classes. FIBO Africa has organized the A to Z of fitness – from aerobics to Zumba and everything in between.

3. Some inspiration: Who says eating healthy is boring? At the the FitFood Kitchen you can find out out all that there is to know about nutrition, superfoods and low carb diets. Chefs will prepare food live on stage while sharing their valuable knowledge.

4. Connect with other people: People who have transformed their lives through fitness will share their inspiring stories at the FitTalk theatre.

5. Workout on the latest equipment: Some of the biggest names in gym equipment are exhibiting at FIBO Africa. They will showcase all types of machinery to maximise muscles and movement, as well as the latest must-haves for commercial and home gyms.

6. Fun for the kids: Focusing on getting kids started on the road to fitness, the FitKids Active Zone powered by Fizique is at your service.

7. The latest active wear: The Jaybird Catwalk is the place to see the latest fitness apparel.

8. See top athletes in action: The MiFitness Games at FIBO Africa is a mixed team event that promises to be the standout fitness event of the year.

9. Meet the world’s strongest man: In partnership with the Gauteng Tourism Authority, FIBO Africa is thrilled to welcome Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson to the festival. Not only does Hafþór wear the crown of the World`s Strongest Man, he also known as “The Mountain” in the HBO hit series, Game of Thrones.

10. Shop from many exhibitors: Be captivated by the wide range of exhibitors and activities; from trendy, functional sportswear, equipment and innovative training techniques to nutrition and wellness treatments.

