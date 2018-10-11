 
Fitness and health 11.10.2018 10:18 am

Tread in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

The route will take participants on a journey through the values by which Madiba lived, which will be displayed on specially installed billboards.

If you want to tread in the footsteps of a giant, next month the Legacy Walk, hosted by Kaya FM in Sandton, offers a double-up of exercise and the sages of wisdom from Nelson Mandela.

“This year is the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela and a major milestone in our history,” says Brenda Modibane, Kaya FM’s head of marketing and business development.

“To celebrate this milestone and reflect on his legacy, we’re undertaking a 6.7km journey through the Sandton CBD.”

Starting at Nelson Mandela Square, the route will take participants on a journey through the values by which Madiba lived: integrity, respect, service, passion, transformation and transparency, which will be displayed on specially installed billboards.

The race will finish at the Sandton City rooftop where Kaya FM’s Sounds Supreme DJs will broadcast the day’s episode.

The show features Kenzhero, Tha Muzik and Just Temba.

“We’re also relocating the Sunday Market on the Square up to the Sandton City roof for the day,” says Modibane.

The market is Sandton’s twist on a traditional Italian market with an array of artisanal products, gourmet street food and craft beverages available. There will also be a kids’ area.

Info

Online entries are now open.

For more information, contact 011-234-7860 or support@fourdmarketing.co.za.

