Ask the doctor: pap smears, breast cancer and thrush avoidance

What is the recommended age to go for a first pap smear?

A pap smear is used to determine the risk of cancer of cervix. You are at risk if you have unprotected sex, had your first sexual contact early, have had multiple partners etc. Once you are sexually active, you should have a pap smear every three years, or more regularly if your doctor feels you are at greater risk.

Is breast cancer hereditary?

All cancers have family history as a risk factor. However, just because you have it in the family does not necessarily mean you will get it. Other factors can place you at risk, so please still do regular self checks and mammogram to be sure.

What are the best ways to avoid thrush after or while taking antibiotics?

Please do not take antibiotics when they are not indicated. This is usually what causes thrush in some people. If you get it even when antibiotics are prescribed by a doctor, please discuss this with him or her so that they can put you on probiotics and/or antifungals to protect you.

