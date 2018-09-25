Ask the doctor: re-ocurring gastro and a snoring issue

Dear Doc

I’m five months pregnant and constantly vomiting. What can I take to stop it?

Good day mam

Please visit your doctor to get the correct cause and diagnosis so you can get the right medication. It is not advisable to just take things over the counter as they might have a negative effect on your unborn baby. Start your ante natal monthly visits.

Dear Doctor

My child keeps getting re-occurring gastro. What could be the cause?

Good day

Recurring gastroenteritis could be due to unsafe water, contaminated food, bacterial, viral and even parasite infections. Please get the child examined, and maybe even the stools tested.

Dear Doctor

My husband seems to have a snoring issue. Could it be his sinuses? How do I help this?

Good day

Yes, it maybe sinuses. But it might also be other upper respiratory tract issues. it could also be obesity. It could be sleeping in an uncomfortable position. Please visit an ENT surgeon with your husband so they can rule out any abnormalities that could be causing this problem.

Send your questions to Dr Dulcy

SMS the world HEALTH followed by your question to 32212, or send an e-mail to health@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.