How to build a home gym on a budget

Home gyms have been earmarked as this spring’s biggest home trend.

Creating a space in your home to break a sweat is a great solution for busy people. You don’t have to worry about elements like the weather to exercise, and you can train anytime of day or night.

Runners and cyclists, for instance, don’t have to worry about cars and congested roads to get their fitness fill. They can easily do their training workout on an elliptical slider or stationary bike at home.

In August, the Home Trend Gym feature at Decorex 25 collaborated with fit-fluencer Lisa Raleigh and FIBO SA.

Raleigh, who is a wellness expert and busy working mom, has designed a state-of-the-art, fully functional home gym.

She says: “I know gym sessions are often one of the first things to go when life gets busy. Because, let’s face it, sitting in traffic to get to the gym, only to be met with more queues for the treadmill, is a massive waste of time.

“This is where the home gym is such a fantastic solution.”

Her gym has a treadmill, nubells, exercise ball, mat and resistance bands.

But if you’re on a budget here’s how to make your own fitness sanctuary:

Cardio

Easy on the joints ellipticals are great, cost-effective equipment that can kickstart your fitness journey from home.

Entry-level Trojan machines from Game and Makro start at R1 500. They also track heart rate, distance covered and calories burned.

Three good exercises on an elliptical

1. Warm up for five minutes before adjusting to higher tension and keep up a reasonable pace for 20 minutes.

2. For interval exercises go as fast as you can for 60 seconds. Follow that with four minutes at a walking pace.

3. For an added workout, run at a steady pace for 20 minutes.

Weights

Essential to any home gym is at least two decent dumbbells. A new pair of 6kg weights will set you back about R500 at Mr Price Sport, but you can also find weights in second-hand stores.

Three dumbbell exercises

1. Hold the dumbbells in the curl position (weights to your shoulders) and lower yourself into a squat, then straighten up.

2. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart with a dumbbell in each hand. Lift your arms and stop when the weights are level with your head. Return to starting position.

3. Lie down and hold each dumbbell in an over hand grip. Hold weights above your chest with arms straight and lower them.

Stomach

For R100 you can pick up a torso slider (ab wheel) from stores such as Mr Price Sport or Game and Makro. These wheels are good for a core workout and help with stomach definition.

Three ways to use a torso slider

1. Do four sets of straight slides, four sets left and four sets right.

2. Combine moves by doing a slide right, a slide straight and a slide left.

3. Do as many slides straight as fast as you can for three minutes.

Info

FIBO Africa brings together the latest fitness and health trends, products, events and experiences including live workouts, fitness classes, seminars and cooking demonstrations.

FIBO Africa contains eight zones including FitFood, FitGear, FitTech and FitBody.

Each zone caters for the different interests of individuals passionate about leading a healthy and active lifestyle, bodybuilding and strength enthusiasts, as well as fitness industry professionals.

It takes place from October 25 to 27 at the Ticketpro Dome.

For more information visit fibosa.co.za

