10 reasons to eat more avocados

1. Avocados are incredibly nutritious: they contain a wide variety of nutrients, including 20 different vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K, folate, vitamin C and potassium.

2. Avos contain more potassium than bananas.

3. They are loaded with heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids – experts reveal that 77% of the calories in it are from fat, making it one of the fattiest plant foods in existence.

4. Avocados are loaded with fibre, which is great for weight loss and overall good health.

5. They can lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. This can prevent heart disease, the most common cause of death worldwide.

6. People who eat avos tend to be healthier. According to studies, those who eat avos have a much higher nutrient intake and are “half as likely to have metabolic syndrome, a cluster of symptoms that are a major risk factor for heart disease and diabetes”.

7. Avos are loaded with powerful antioxidants that can protect your eyes. Yep, it’s not just carrots you need to munch on. Studies show that avocados are linked to a drastically reduced risk of cataracts and macular degeneration, which are common in older adults.

8. They may help prevent cancer. Studies suggest that avos may help reduce side effects of chemotherapy in human lymphocytes. Studies also show that avocado extract has also been shown to inhibit the growth of prostate cancer cells.

9. Avocado extract may help relieve arthritis symptoms. Multiple studies suggest that avocado and soybean oil extracts can reduce osteoarthritis.

10. They help you lose weight. Most diets include avocados, and there’s a reason for that! One study shows that those who eat avocados with a meal feel more satisfied, adding that they had a 28% lower desire to eat over the next five hours.

Source: Healthline.com

