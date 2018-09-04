How to eat healthy on a budget

If you believe that eating healthily is expensive, then you are not alone.

This belief is widespread but contrary to popular belief, eating healthy is a lot cheaper than you think, says Renny Letswalo, Health Coach and Managing Director of Cambridge Weight Plan Southern Africa.

“While a frozen pizza may be cheaper than grilled salmon steaks covered in vegetables for example, there are most definitely long terms implications and costs of eating pizza frequently over the course of a year,” says Letswalo.

You may temporarily save money, but you may have to pay in other ways, such as through serious illnesses like obesity and diabetes to name a few.

“It is possible to cook healthier foods at a lower cost, but this does require planning and preparation,” says Letswalo.

Start cooking

One of the keys to eating healthily on a budget is to get cooking. Preparing your own meals is associated with higher diet quality and lower spending on food.

Eating out costs more and is associated with lower diet quality. Make time to plan your meals and make a list before going grocery shopping. This way you will buy only what you need.

Buy foods that are in season

Fruits and vegetables that are in season are usually at their tastiest, most nutritious and cheapest. Locally sourced produce will also cost you less, and so will buying from your local greengrocers and markets. Not only will you save, but you will also support the local economy.

Buy whole ingredients

Instead of buying chicken wings or breasts separately, rather buy the whole chicken from which you can make several meals.

Plant your own vegetables, herbs and fruit in your backyard

Vegetable and fruit planting doesn’t have to be as difficult as it seems. A small patch of land can produce all the greens you need to eat a nutritious meal.

With advanced and creative methods, even with no land and space, you can opt to grow your vegetables in urban areas such as in a pot plant. This way you will not only save money, but you will get other health benefits such as stress management when you work in your garden.

Frozen is just as good

Most people believe that frozen produce doesn’t contain as many nutrients as fresh, but that’s not true.

You can buy fresh produce or pick your own, then immediately freeze to use for later, to keep the freshness of your produce. Frozen food is more economical as you store what you don’t use and prevent wastage.

Avoid processed foods

It’s healthier to avoid packaged or canned foods. If you do, rather choose those with less ingredients so you are clearer on what you are eating.

“Not only are many healthy foods more accessible than many believe, often healthier organic alternatives can be cheaper than their processed counterparts,” says Letswalo.

“Even in cases where eating healthier is more expensive, the health care costs associated with having a poorer diet of processed foods dwarf the short term savings of a cheaper diet.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.