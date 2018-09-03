 
Fitness and health 3.9.2018

10 safety tips for every runner

Gabrielle Ozynski
Hitting the road jogging or running is great exercise, but you also need to make sure you’re keeping health and safety in mind.

We share some tips with you — whether you’re a beginner or professional, always keep these  things in mind.

1. Make sure you’ve had a healthy breakfast before leaving home. However, don’t eat just before leaving — make sure you have kickstarted that metabolism.

2. Always make sure you are wearing the correct running shoes.

3. Keep your fitness clothing simple and make sure it fits correctly — for women, this includes your training bra. The wrong bra can cause damage and make your run uncomfortable.

4. Try not to run at the hottest time of the day — and always were sunscreen, even when running early morning or late afternoon.

5. Take a cellphone with you in case of an emergency.

6. If running in the dark, make sure to wear reflective items.

7. Keep water on you — you don’t want to get dehydrated., But at the same time, sip slowly in order to avoid getting a stitch.

8. If possible, go with a partner — it’s always safer to run with someone outdoors.

9. Choose a route you know, and one that’s busy, to avoid dangerous situations.

10. If you get injured, call for assistance — do not carry on!

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

