Celebs’ spring body reveals

Emerging from their exertions in the gym, SA celebrities are flooding social media feeds with images of their newly ripped bodies that they have been working hard to achieve.

Celebrities are bringing sexy back this spring with selfies of themselves in the gym. The photographs prove that if you are willing to put in the time and effort, the rewards are well worth it.

DJ Cleo – musician, producer and football agent

Making a stellar comeback, award-winning club and house DJ/producer turned football agent Tlou Cleopas Monyepao, 38, better known as DJ Cleo, stirred up social media storm on Instagram yesterday when he loaded an image of his chiselled abs and muscled torso with the caption “built in winter, shown in spring”.

Monyepao had taken some time away from the spotlight to pursue a childhood dream of playing professional football, which meant he needed to be in peak condition.

Unathi Msengana – SA Idols judge and recording artist

No stranger to the world of fitness, SA Idols judge and recording artist Unathi Msengana has remained public about her body transformation as well as her goal of celebrating her 40th birthday in a bikini on a tropical island.

Her dedication to the goal is one which includes Saturday morning power runs on the Houghton cliff staircase, boot camps and boxing training. She documents her progress on her social media platforms Instagram and Twitter.

Zola Nombona – actress

Mzansi Magic’s Lockdown lead actress and Dancing with the Stars runner-up Zola Nombona continues to carve her own path as an award-winning actress/singer and thespian, who enjoys breaking sweat in the gym from time to time.

Nombona posts her daily routines, which include weight-training and cardio workouts. She says they keep her focused through busy shooting schedules.

DJ Zinhle – club DJ and music producer

Celebrity mom, Club DJ and music producer Zinhle, 34, has kept her body in perfect balance of lean feminine muscle and tone definition.

The mother to adorable four-year-old Kairo has managed to maintain a rock-hard body thanks to the long hours spent slaving and music producer away in the gym.

While many of her fans were snuggled up in bed at home during the cold winter days, Zinhle was constantly in the gym working on getting the summer body which she now unapologetically shows-off with every well-styled outfit.

