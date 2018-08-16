 
Fitness and health 16.8.2018 01:12 pm

Fit Like Mummy named as Fibo Africa ambassador

Citizen Reporter
Natasha Kisten-Skuce aka Fit Like Mummy.

The blogger is passionate about helping like-minded fitness enthusiasts.

Fibo Global Fitness Africa will welcome fitness influencer Natasha Kisten-Skuce aka Fit Like Mummy as the face and body ambassador of the lifestyle and fitness show from October 26 to October 28 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.

Natasha is an unadulterated, no-holds-barred blogger who has chosen to write about her journey from fat to fit.

Passionate about helping like-minded fitness enthusiasts, Natasha is going to record her holistic nutrition and exercise programme, dedicated to helping women get back in shape slowly, safely and sustainably.

Part of this ambassadorship will be a “big reveal” at the festival on Saturday, October 27.

Info

Tickets for Fibo Global Fitness Africa are now available through Computicket.

For more information about Fibo Global Fitness Africa, visit fibosa.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

