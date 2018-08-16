Fitness guru Gordon Stevens shares his top 5 workout cheats

Gordon Stevens shares his top five workout cheats to get you into the fitness groove or just get you into fitness.
The good news is you don’t even need a gym membership – his tips are start-at-home advice to whip you into shape.
Stevens says you should try these every morning before breakfast and work.
The fitness guru says you should try to work up to doing three sets of each.
• Lying down crunches on the floor (20 reps)
• Standing body weight squats (20 reps)
• Walking lunges (10 reps per leg)
• Push-ups – either normal or easier version for ladies on your knees (20 reps)
• Dips on a chair or couch (20 reps)
Try work up to doing this for three sets and if you need any help, add me on Instagram @gordonstevens and I will help you reach your goal.
