Mr SA 2018 on his workout routine and new lease on life

After surviving a traumatic accident that left him in a coma, Gordon Stevens refused to allow his broken bones keep him down.

When he woke up after his accident he had a whole new perspective on life, which included starting his own training programme called TeamStevens300.

Based in Cape Town, Stevens has gained a large following from his fitness posts as well as his success with body-transforming clients.

If you recognise him for something else, that might be his recent crowning as Mr South Africa 2018 which he aims to use as a platform for encouraging healthy living. But what makes him tick?

What is your body workout routine?

I do my cardiovascular and abdominal training in the mornings and weight training in the afternoon, and focus on one body part per day from Monday to Friday, meaning I hit every body part once a week, using high intensity techniques.

Eating and nutrition is so important and I believe in drinking at least four litres of water a day and following a low carbohydrate plan using lean meats and lots of vegetables for health and wellbeing.

How did you manage to train your body leading up to the Mr SA competition?

I had to get smaller and get more of a lifestyle model look instead of looking like a bodybuilder.

I increased my reps from 15 to 20 per exercise and used high intensity training like supersets and drop sets. I focused more on cardio in the mornings and did interval training – like one-minute walking and a one-minute run – building up my fitness and endurance.

When should you start working out?

I believe you should plan and set goals at the start of every month. Do body fat measurements and take pictures. This will motivate you to see progress and be a daily reminder of your progress and why you are training.

If you are able to, find a fitness coach or professional trainer to help you achieve your goals and surround yourself with people that inspire you.

What is the most challenging part of being a trainer and fitness influencer?

There will always be haters, especially when you are on top of your game and with social media, but you have to take the bad with the good. One thing I have realised over the years is your haters are really your biggest fans.

There are so many ways to train that work and every one is different. You have to stay positive and find your team. Your vibe attracts your tribe.

