Ask the doctor: Sore throats and tonsil regrowth

How do you treat a recurrent sore throat?

Any recurrent infection can be due to low immune system which can be due to chronic illness, stress or other medications. Please visit your doctor and get a full screening with blood tests to get to the bottom of this.

Can constant wet feet cause an infection?

Yes. Constant wet feet can put you at risk of bacterial as well as fungal foot infections. Please make sure that you keep your feet dry after bathing. Foot powders can also assist if you have a sweating issue. Also, wear open shoes so your feet breathe. Any recurrent infection can be due to low immune system which can be due to chronic illness, stress or other medications. Please visit your doctor and get a full screening with blood tests to get to the bottom of this.

Can tonsils regrow after being surgically removed?

No. Once you have removed them, they do not grow back. You can, however, still get throat infections for different reasons or causes. Please visit your doctor and get a proper check-up to see what the cause of throat pain is.

