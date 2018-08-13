 
menu
Fitness and health 13.8.2018 10:07 am

Ask the doctor: Sore throats and tonsil regrowth

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe shares advice on reader questions.

Dear Doctor
How do you treat a recurrent sore throat?

Any recurrent infection can be due to low immune system which can be due to chronic illness, stress or other medications. Please visit your doctor and get a full screening with blood tests to get to the bottom of this.

Dear Doctor
Can constant wet feet cause an infection?

Yes. Constant wet feet can put you at risk of bacterial as well as fungal foot infections. Please make sure that you keep your feet dry after bathing. Foot powders can also assist if you have a sweating issue. Also, wear open shoes so your feet breathe. Any recurrent infection can be due to low immune system which can be due to chronic illness, stress or other medications. Please visit your doctor and get a full screening with blood tests to get to the bottom of this.

Dear Doctor
Can tonsils regrow after being surgically removed?

No. Once you have removed them, they do not grow back. You can, however, still get throat infections for different reasons or causes. Please visit your doctor and get a proper check-up to see what the cause of throat pain is.

  • Send your questions to Dr Dulcy 
  • SMS the world ‘HEALTH’ followed by your question to 32212, or send an e-mail to health@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ask The Doctor: Ear infections and constant sneezing 6.8.2018
Why pap smear is important 6.8.2018
Ask the doctor: kidney failure and pet allergies 30.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.