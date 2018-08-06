Ask The Doctor: Ear infections and constant sneezing

Dear Doctor

Is it possible for a baby to be allergic to breastmilk?

The baby can’t be allergic to breastmilk directly. They can, however, be allergic to something that you’re eating or drinking that they get from breastfeeding. Maybe animal proteins that you consume, for instance, from cow’s milk as the mother. If your child has allergy symptoms, visit a paediatrician.

Dear Doctor

I sneeze every morning for about three hours. How do I fix this ?

It might be a sign of allergies, rhinitis, influenza, or even sinusitis. Please visit your general practitioner to get a proper diagnosis. You unfortunately cannot fix this yourself.



Dear Doctor

Is it true that you should treat ear infection with an oil named sweet oil and a cotton pad?

It’s not true. Please keep cotton pads or any foreign objects away from your ears. Sweet oil can help, however, with wax impaction and making wax wet enough to help removal. For infections, please visit your general practitioner for treatment.

