Walk your way to a healthier life with the Discovery Jacaranda FM Spring Walk

Get fit and participate in a charity walk with the family at the The Discovery Jacaranda FM Spring Walk on September 8.

The walk starts and ends at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane and includes a 5km and 10km run alongside the traditional 5km and 10km walks and the 15km timed walk.

A brand new “mini-mile” for kids has been introduced to get the whole family moving.

Families can also enjoy a food village at the stadium, big screens for the South Africa vs Australia rugby Test match at noon and a post-event stellar artist entertainment lineup.

Music acts that will feature include Jo Black and Prime Circle, while the Jacaranda FM presenters will lead exciting activities for young and old throughout the day.

Participants can also use their RFID chips to record performance-times and personalise their race T-shirt.

“There’s no better way for Pretoria to kick off the spring season than with the Discovery Jacaranda FM Spring Walk,” said Jacaranda FM marketing manager Minisha Patel.

“The new venue, alongside increased running distances, novel kids activities, all coupled with music, promises to keep families moving, excited and entertained throughout the day.”

South African children scored a C for overall physical activity according to the latest Healthy Active Kids Report Card South Africa, a joint research initiative between the Sports Science Institute of South Africa and Discovery Vitality.

Discovery’s head of experiential marketing, Iona Maclean, says: “There is a fun element to getting healthy and active and Discovery is proud to be sponsoring this event, which aims to make being active appeal to the whole family.

“However, there is a serious aim, which is to encourage people to live healthier lives. The global disease burden has shifted now, most of the world’s population lives in countries where being overweight and obese kills more people than being underweight.

“This is alarming, but luckily it’s something we can change as society and individuals one walk or run at a time.”

Entries are available now on www.springwalk.co.za

