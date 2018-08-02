Enter the Cycle4Cansa challenge and cycle for a cause

An opportunity for cyclists to support and raise awareness for a great cause will take place on August 26 at Sun City.

The event raises funds for Cansa’s research, education and patient care, as well as support programmes in the North West province.

“The Bestmed Cycle4Cansa weekend is one of the most highly anticipated sporting events on the Sun City calendar,” says Thapelo Modise, marketing manager at Sun City.

“Thousands of cyclists flock to the North West to test their mettle in the cycling challenge and make a contribution to a worthy cause.”

The Cycle4Cansa Classic features both road and mountain bike challenges on one of the flattest and most scenic routes through the North West province. The race attracts thousands of entries as it distinguishes itself from other cycling events with its emphasis on road safety, medical assistance services and good value for money.

The first event in 1998 drew 1 800 riders. However, in the past three years, a record number of 12 000 cyclists have participated. Road safety for the riders is always a top priority for the organisers and Sun City.

Chief organiser Mauritz Meyer has announced that various road closures in and around the resort will be implemented to enhance rider safety.

The 25km and 50km mountain bike races pass through the Gary Player and Lost City golf courses, as well as the neighbouring Letsatsing Game Reserve

“This closure is really of immense importance to the event as this road doesn’t boast a broad shoulder. We’ve always put the rider first and we are working closely with local authorities to pinpoint crucial areas on the route,” Meyer says.

“We hope that we can raise awareness and get people to avoid this area on race day.”