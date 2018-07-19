Sbahle Mpisane shares her home workout routine

The battle of the bulge is particularly tough during winter when most people find it hard to drag themselves to the gym on a cold morning. But Sbhale Mpisane has the answer to your winter workout blues.

The fitness junkie took to Instagram to share some of her favourite workouts. The best part is you can do them all in the comfort of your home.

“Here is a fun, challenging workout to try out at home this week. Are you in?” she captioned the video.

Sbhale says the exercises are quick and easy.

“Do 45 secs of each exercise and complete four sets,” the wellness and fitness motivator told her followers.

Some of the workouts include squats, push-ups, and sit-ups.

During an interview with IOL last year, the 25-year-old revealed that music helps motivate her while working out.

“My home and indoor workout essentials for me would be dumbbells, a fitness programme to follow and a good playlist to keep me moving to the end of my session,” she told the publication.

Sbahle also revealed her main rule when it comes to her diet. “To never eat to be full – eat enough food just to keep you going.”

Brought to you by All4Women