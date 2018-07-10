12 easy ways to bust a bad mood

Next time you feel yourself getting heated up, or if you’re just feeling down in the dumps, try some of the following things to bust that bad mood.

1. Think about the present moment: Forget about the problem and concentrate on your current situation — are you with family, friends, enjoying a hobby?

2. Count your blessings: You have plenty, and you know it. While you might not have all the material things some others have, you definitely have things to be grateful for, so think about those things and appreciate your special life.

3. Snuggle up: There’s nothing like climbing under a blanket and watching reruns of your favourite show to feel better – especially in winter.

4. Do something nice for somebody else: That’s enough to put a smile on anyone’s face. Make someone else’s day and in turn make your own.

5. Listen to a happy song: Put on some of your favourite tunes and get that body bouncing – even if you are sitting behind your desk.

6. Cuddle someone you love: That physical touch will decrease stress and automatically bring on happier feelings.

7. Meditate: Take 15 minutes out and enjoy some quiet time, gathering your thoughts and relaxing as much as possible. Meditation has been proven as a fast and effective way to de-stress and boost your mood.

8. Get dolled up: We all know how nice it feels when you’re all dressed up, so put something nice on, do your hair and makeup and make the most of the day! You will feel better just by looking in the mirror.

9. Be nice to yourself: You deserve a little extra attention – and don’t be so hard on yourself.

10. Remember that everyone makes mistakes: Don’t ever forget that. Instead of getting yourself down over a mistake, find a solution and move forward.

11. Focus on what you can change: Change is as good as a holiday, so find ways to change the negative or stressful situation.

12. Celebrate the small stuff: Simple things like getting up each morning, small victories and spending time with loved ones are worth celebrating.

Source: Greatist.com

Brought to you by People Magazine