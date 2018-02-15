6 great pre-workout foods

Eating the correct foods pre-workout is vital. So if you’ve started this year off with a new training programme, make sure you’ve stocked up on the right snacks, too.

We share some great ones to add to your grocery list, courtesy of myprotein.com:

1. Bananas

Not only are they full of potassium, but they’re a great source of natural sugars and are the perfect snack 30 minutes before you start exercising. Experts say eating a banana pre-workout is the perfect way to boost your glycogen stores and increase blood sugar levels.

2. Yoghurt and dried fruit

It’s delicious and nutritious. While dried fruit is high in sugar and calories, experst say it’s a great snack to eat before working out.

3. Porridge and oatmeal

A perfect breakfast before your morning workout, oats contain complex carbohydrates and soluble fibre. But make sure to eat it about two hours before you start training.

4. Fruit smoothies

These are just great for breakfast — especially in summer. They taste fabulous, and contain the series of micronutrients beneficial for your health and well-being.

5. Apple wedges with peanut butter

Slices of apple with a small spread of peanut butter is a great pre-workout snack, and can be consumed 30 minutes before you start exercising.

6. Omelettes

They’re a great source of muscle-building protein and amino acids, but should be eaten about two to three hours before you hit the gym.

