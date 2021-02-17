‘Do I get a car with that?’ – SA reacts to Bathu’s R300k sneaker

Celebrity choreographer and reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo‘s latest collaboration with sneaker brand, Bathu, has brought renewed interest in their Bathu Opel GSI Limited Edition sneaker.

While the shoe was designed and launched years ago, it seems to have gone somewhat under the radar.

It was recently reposted on social media and many can’t seem to understand what would warrant the shoe’s R365,900 price tag.

R397 000.00 for a pair of Bathu Opel GSI Limited Edition sneakers, only 80 pairs were made! Skyf pic.twitter.com/2Z5n0YqlfG — #Ziyawa (@C_liveDj) February 13, 2021

Because of the word ‘Opel’ in the shoe’s name, many have assumed it must come with a car.

Surely it must come with an actual car. — RainWalker (@kapulo) February 13, 2021

Hold on, You buy this Sneakers and they give you a car I think.. pic.twitter.com/8Is8mMKJF7 — BrunoMukhari (@kharisBr) February 13, 2021

Woah am I reading the figures correctly if I am whoever came up with this price was smoking a concoction of mandrax nyaope and tik because no way — Hagan beyers ???????? (@iamwacko_demon) February 13, 2021

So the shoe costs more than the actual car it represents? pic.twitter.com/tieRhl8r3U — #HungerFtZola&GPMaOrange (@teQillA_Raps) February 13, 2021

And it seems they were on to something.

Two years ago, as part of a marketing drive for the Corsa GSI, Opel joined forces with Theo Baloyi of Bathu to offer shoppers the chance to get a *free car upon purchase of the limited edition yellow Bathu sneakers.

Only 80 pairs of the shoe were produced, made from materials sourced in Lesotho and produced in Durban. There seems to be nothing particularly unique about the shoe’s design.

All about the Opel Corsa GSI

The three-door car featured a number of sporty and luxury features.

Powered by a turbocharged 1.4l engine

A short-ratio, six-speed manual gearbox

OPC sport suspension and brakes

Aluminium sports pedals

110kW of power

207km/h top speed

18-inch OPC specific alloy wheels

Heated Recaro performance front seats

A sport steering wheel

Modern connectivity driver assistance pack

Three-year/120,000 km warranty and three-year/60,000 km service plan

The Citizen reached out to Bathu for more info regarding the performance of the shoe and had not yet received a response at the time of publishing.

WATCH: Bathu sneakers continue meteoric rise with new summer range

