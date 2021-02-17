Trending 17.2.2021 04:50 pm

‘Do I get a car with that?’ – SA reacts to Bathu’s R300k sneaker

Kaunda Selisho
Bathu Opel GSI Limited Edition sneaker priced at R365,900. Picture: Twitter

While Opel x Bathu’s R300k shoe was designed and launched years ago, it seems to have gone somewhat under the radar.

Celebrity choreographer and reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo‘s latest collaboration with sneaker brand, Bathu, has brought renewed interest in their Bathu Opel GSI Limited Edition sneaker.

While the shoe was designed and launched years ago, it seems to have gone somewhat under the radar.

It was recently reposted on social media and many can’t seem to understand what would warrant the shoe’s R365,900 price tag.

Because of the word ‘Opel’ in the shoe’s name, many have assumed it must come with a car.

And it seems they were on to something.

Two years ago, as part of a marketing drive for the Corsa GSI, Opel joined forces with Theo Baloyi of Bathu to offer shoppers the chance to get a *free car upon purchase of the limited edition yellow Bathu sneakers.

Only 80 pairs of the shoe were produced, made from materials sourced in Lesotho and produced in Durban. There seems to be nothing particularly unique about the shoe’s design.

All about the Opel Corsa GSI

The three-door car featured a number of sporty and luxury features.

  • Powered by a turbocharged 1.4l engine
  • A short-ratio, six-speed manual gearbox
  • OPC sport suspension and brakes
  • Aluminium sports pedals
  • 110kW of power
  • 207km/h top speed
  • 18-inch OPC specific alloy wheels
  • Heated Recaro performance front seats
  • A sport steering wheel
  • Modern connectivity driver assistance pack
  • Three-year/120,000 km warranty and three-year/60,000 km service plan

Bathu Opel GSI Limited Edition sneaker and shoe. Picture: Twitter

The Citizen reached out to Bathu for more info regarding the performance of the shoe and had not yet received a response at the time of publishing.

