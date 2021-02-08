Rich Mnisi’s R60k ‘xibelani’ is sold out

Less than a week after making its debut, the Rich Mnisi xibelani skirt from his latest Hiya Kaya range is sold out.

This is according to the Rich Mnisi online store. It is unclear how many of this particular item the brand had in store.

The skirt first made waves a week ago due to the fact that many were astonished by its R59,999 price tag.

The word xibelani (pronounced shee-beh-lah-nee) is of Tsonga origin and refers to both a type of dance and the traditional skirt worn by women during that dance. The word itself translates to “hitting to the rhythm”.

Traditionally, the skirt – often knee-length – was worn around the waist of women set to dance at traditional gatherings and celebrations.

However, in recent years, Tsonga women from all walks of life have found new and interesting ways to rock this item – usually reserved for special occasions – in a more casual, modern way.

One such woman is artist Sho Madjozi, who made the item part of her signature style.

The skirts are said to have originally been made with accordion-pleated fabric and later, with wool – a style that has come to be more mainstream.

Prices for a regular xibelani range between R500 and R2000, depending on size.

The Rich Mnisi xibelani skirt differs from these designs in that it is crafted from 5km of 100% merino wool, knotted onto nickel-plated d-rings attached to a leather belt made of 100% genuine calf nappa leather.

