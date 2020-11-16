All about Bonang’s R10k LV sunglasses

Media personality Bonang Matheba was recently spotted in a $685 pair of Louis Vuitton LV lock sunglasses.

At the current exchange rate, that puts the sunglasses at a hefty price tag of R10637,30.

According to Fashion Bomb Daily, the sunglasses are actually from the men’s accessory section and can be purchased on the brand’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

Matheba is such a fan of the sunglasses that she has been seen wearing them on a number of recent outings including a visit to Magaliesburg and La Residence in Franschhoek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Based on the vast range of sunglasses that she has accessorised her memorable looks with over the years, Matheba is a major fan of luxury sunglasses.

Are luxury sunglasses worth it?

The short answer: According to a number of different websites? Yes.

The answer: How Stuff Works explains that a good pair of sunglasses should do four things for you – protection from ultraviolet rays in sunlight, provide protection from intense light, provide protection from glare and eliminate specific frequencies of light.

“When you buy a pair of cheap sunglasses, you often give up all of these benefits and can even make things worse,” adds the website.

Like cellphone screens, some scratch-resistant and UV blocking glasses were developed using welding technology discovered and patented by America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

Luxury sunglasses range in price, however, so if spending R10,000 may not be the ideal price point for you, there are a number of more affordable options. You’ve just got to know where to look.

READ NEXT: What to actually spend your money on this Black Friday

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.