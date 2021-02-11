Sexy, daring lingerie pieces to make your Valentine’s night sizzle

Lingerie is made for all women of all shapes and super-curvaceous actress Buhle Samuels, who plays Angela Masire in Kings of Jo’Burg on Netflix, demonstrated this when she was selected as the first South African brand ambassador for international lingerie company Bras N Things.

Known for her sexy curves, Buhle has previously shared with The Citizen how she had to grow into being comfortable with her amazing curves.

“At first it wasn’t [easy]. When you are a very curvy girl you can be made to feel like you should hide your body to make other people feel comfortable.”

Using Buhle as our yardstick, we bring you some sizzling lingerie you can wear to ignite a sizzling night of passion.

Suspenders and garter belts

In any colour, you can never go wrong with a sexy pair of suspenders that help give the illusion of a small waist. The fascination with a suspender is an almost taboo factor. Wearing suspenders is that naughty pencil skirt with a teaser underneath. As the saying goes: a lady in the streets and a freak in the bed.

French-cut panties

Show off your wider hips and buttocks in panties that give that peek-a-boo effect. They are best described as high-cut briefs made for ladies who don’t feel comfortable in boy-short underwear. If you want them super sexy, look for more mesh and transparent fabrics like lace with cutouts, or event satin laces, or a scalloped edge at the bottom.

Cut-out bodysuit

A cut-out sheer lace bodysuit is the ultimate “take me off” teaser lingerie. Get a bodysuit with cut-out detail that shows just the right amount of skin, while adding curvature to the body. For the more experimental wear, a leather or PVC bodysuit with caging detail.

Kimono only

Wear only a satin kimono, which doesn’t leave much to the imagination. A short or mid-length kimono can hide what’s underneath for a sexy reveal.

Sexy add-ons

Eye masks for role-play

Small whipp gift pack with handcuffs

Kitten heels

Long PVC boots

