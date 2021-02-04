5 international celebs who love Rich Mnisi

Most designers wait a lifetime to receive the acclaim that Rich Mnisi enjoys.

However, one quick look at his body of work quickly makes it clear why the 28-year-old London International School of Fashion (Lisof) graduate and African Fashion International (AFI) young designer of the year is a firm favourite among local and international celebrities.

Mnisi finds himself trending every time he drops a new collection and his recent Hiya Kiya collection is no different.

The designer’s name set social media ablaze when a screenshot of a xibelani in the collection made its way on to Twitter and other platforms. Users could not believe the R60,000 price tag on an item that usually goes for R2000 or less.

However, considering how many international stars love Mnisi’s work, we can understand why the designer makes his beautiful luxury items.

Here are five international stars who love Rich Mnisi.

Beyoncé

This musical icon excited South Africans when she dropped some images of the outfits she wore during her downtime when she travelled to the country for the 2018 Global Citizen concert.

Ciara

Thanks to stylist Trevor Stuurman’s influence, Rich Mnisi’s clothing found its way on to Ciara’s body for her Freak Me music video.

In addition to rocking Rich Mnisi, Ciara filmed some of the scenes for her video in Soweto.

Naomi Campbell

Campbell wore a Rich Mnisi xiluva jumpsuit on Good Morning Britain where she appeared to chat all things Nelson Mandela during the Global Citizen: Mandela 100 media blitz.

Adonis Bosso

Trevor Stuurman once again opted to style another one of his subjects in Rich Mnisi when he photographed model Adonis Bosso back in 2018.

Imaan Hammam

Hammam wore and raved out in Rich Mnisi, among other African designers, when she lent her modelling prowess to the 2018 Nigeria Arise fashion week showcase.

“The designers really stood out for me. The collections were so fresh, I’d love to see more of that in Europe,” said Hammam in a conversation about Mnisi, Oswald Boateng and Churlap with Vogue.

