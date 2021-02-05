5 sneakers being released in the month of love

We have made it to the month of love, and with romantics thrilled with how soon Valentine’s Day is approaching, sneakerheads are also brimming with excitement for the announcements of limited edition sneakers that will be released this month.

The February kick releases have mostly been designed with the theme of “love” in mind, serving as the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a lover who is a sneaker enthusiast, although, seeing as though the sneaker releases are limited editions, they would be a great buy for sneakerheads to get for themselves to expand their sneaker collections.

Top 5 sneakers to be released in the month of Feb

Nike Air Force 1 Valentine’s Day

This “love” themed sneaker has a white, tulip pink, and red colour palette. The high-top version of these sneakers has love note tongue tags, which can be opened to reveal messages of undying love for the silhouette. The “I” in the “Air” written at the back of the sneakers has been dotted with hearts. This latest edition to the Air Force line will drop on 6 February 2021, and can be bought for R2299 from Shelflife.

Nike Air Force 1 Experimental in Racer Pink/Arctic Punch

This sneaker features a spongy upper, and a pull-string lacing system, and has a racer pink and arctic punch colourway. This latest edition to the Air Force line will drop on 6 February 2021, and can be bought for R2299 from Shelflife.

Air Jordan 6 Carmine

This fearless rendition of the VI model displays the colours of the traditional Bulls team. The Air Jordan 6 Carmine will be released on 13 February 2021, and can be bought through eBay for R2998 (excluding delivery).

Adidas Yeezy 500 High Wakaran

This high-top Adidas sneaker is constructed in a mix of neoprene, leather, and suede, dressed in earth tones. The latest edition to the Yeezy line will be released on 8 February 2021 and can be bought from the Adidas online store for R3297.80.

Adidas NMD Hu Cream

This sneaker comes in a new cream, light pink and blue colourway. This Pharrell and Adidas collaboration drops on 5 February 2021. The price of the sneaker has not yet been released, as well as the stores where it’s available for purchase.

