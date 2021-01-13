Boity showcases 2021’s hottest hair trends

As lockdowns were implemented in countries across the world, people found themselves having less reasons and opportunities to go out.

They also found themselves having to rely more on DIY hair care and styles or protective styles such as braids that were either easy to do at home or would last for longer periods of time, cutting down the need for frequent trips to the hairdresser.

2020 – the first year of said lockdowns – was also the year that saw entertainer, Boity Thulo, take on a new role as an entrepreneur when she launched her Boity Pink Sapphire fragrance and the Boity Haircare Collection in collaboration with Halo Heritage.

The company expects natural hair to continue to be at the forefront of fashion and beauty as more and more women embrace their curls, kinks and coils in 2021.

“We expect more styles that are easy to achieve without professional help, as well as those that last longer and embrace decades gone by.”

The company compiled a list of stylish and popular hair trends for 2021 that women can easily try to achieve at home.

Bob with bangs

Although this hairstyle has always been popular and timeless, Halo Heritage insists that the look is having a moment.

“The more defined bob and bang look for 2021 features side bangs that add a cool new edge to the classic look,” said Thulo.

“This look combines sophistication with a fun twist to a staple look. Curly bangs have also seen a growth in popularity and are expected to really catch on in the new year,” added Halo Heritage.

While Thulo’s range has been assumed to only work for natural hair, Halo Heritage explains that it can also be used to care for weaves and wigs. In this instance, the Boity Supreme Leave-in Conditioner has been recommended when rocking this style.

“Simply spritz a light mist from root to tips of hair, wigs or weaves to combat frizz and dryness.”

Colour and texture galore

Some people may be a little apprehensive about trying out colour, however, now that more time alone is the norm, there’s no better time than now to either give colour a try for the first time or to experiment with some new colours.

“Adding a pop of colour to a classic haircut is a good way to make a statement and revitalise an old look without much effort,” adds Halo Heritage.

“While it is recommended that you get professional help when colouring, there are ways to safely colour from home.”

The company advises using the right products for protection and moisture when playing with colour.

Long braids or twists

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

This style has been hailed as the “go-to” for those planning on combining a chic new look with a protective style.

“Long braids and twists are not only highly protective and uber-cool, but they add a retro spin to a classic and versatile look. Add some hair accessories to dress up your look and take it from day to night. Creativity and authenticity are at an all-time high, and we expect these to shine through when creating natural hairstyles,” said Thulo.

What is a protective style you may ask? Well, Naturally Curly defines a protective style as any style in which you wear your ends tucked away.

In fact, she is a big fan on protective hairstyles in general as they are believed to seal in moisture, which is vital when maintaining healthy hair and retaining growth.

Such styles also reduce the need to “manipulate” the hair as there is no need to comb or brush it in such a state.

Natural texture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

“While naturally textured hair is hardly a new trend, embracing natural kinks and curls is new to many as women around the world continue to look at their hair in a more positive and healthy way,” said Boity.

“Change is good, and this year, it’s all about changing mindsets to embrace the beauty of natural, textured hair,” she added before recommending her Royal Cleanse Shampoo and Royal Repair Conditioner to keep hair clean and well moisturised.

Bantu knots

This look is for people who want style and convenience.

Bantu knots have redefined the protective hairstyle game while still being distinctively and effortlessly cool and stylish. It is a great protective hairstyle that combines tradition with contemporary style.

It can be done using one’s natural hair or taken to the next level by creating small braids using synthetic hair.

“Edges”, the fine hairs along one’s hairline, can be styled using edge control.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

