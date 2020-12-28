Shu-du! Miss SA’s new bikini pics are a must-see

Shudufhadzo Musiḓa has got social media hot under the collar with a new sexy bikini picture.

Sporting a hot pink number, the current Miss SA title holder posted a picture showcasing her toned body on her social media accounts.

The South African model and beauty pageant titleholder was crowned Miss South Africa earlier this year and will represent South Africa at the Miss World 2021 pageant.

Her post simply read: “It’s been a hot minute”.

This is not the first time our reigning queen stunned in a bathing suit – earlier this year, she also posted pictures of herself in a black bathing suit which set tongues wagging.

Here’s a rundown of all the times she slayed:

Looking good in black:

Colorful and bold:

All white everything:

Animal print:

Nude:

Barely there:

Earlier this year, Musiḓa sat down with The Citizen to talk about her reign and mental health where she advocated for good mental health stating it was “Okay, not to be okay.”

Hailing from Limpopo, Musiḓa has said she would bring more awareness to mental health, particularly in rural areas.

She also shared her secret tips, which included her fashion must-haves and how to pack when traveling.

The Miss SA’s win has been marred with some controversy this year including a chaotic homecoming and many South Africans wondering why she chose to run for the Miss World pageant in 2021 instead of the Miss Universe title, which is currently held by another South African, Zozibini Tunzi.

Additionally, she was subject to various negative comments from comparing her to a cancer survivor due to her chosen ‘chiskop’ hairstyle to being compared to actor Warren Masemola.

