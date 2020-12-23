Top 5 bikini bods serving it this festive season

Summer bodies are not made in summer, obviously, because these celebrities are receiving a lot of vitamin sea this festive season with their bodies on full display.

Our top 5 sexy summer bikini looks:

5. Bontle Modiselle

The dancer and choreographer, known for her sultry, sexy and upbeat dance moves, is showing off what dancing does to the body.

She was pictured in a yellow Brazilian high-side bottom and top, posing alongside follower dancer Sne Mbatha. We think we need to start busting out moves for a living too.

4. Thando Thabethe

Having your own swimwear label must come with a lot of perks and actress Thando Thabethe’s Thabooty’s range caters for all things bikini.

Her pink set made a play on underwear and we are not mad at it, at all.

3. Sarah Langa

The luxury influencer’s Instagram timeline is loaded with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, YSL etc but she is serving it with this classy white bikini.

Sarah was giving vacation vibes in this picture in Cape Town.

2. Nadia Jaftha

The entertainer, actress and YouTuber is well known for her hilarious videos and her swimwear shots never disappoint too.

Giving us lots of colour in an orange animal print two-piece, she playfully captioned her post: “Some freshly squeezed vitamin sea.”

1. Pearl Thusi

A bikini post that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Pearl Thusi‘s cheeky backside bikini post has all her haters talking and no one has topped it since.

Bonus entry: Kefilwe Mabote

A yacht, views of Table Mountain and model Nqobile Khwezi. Enough said.

