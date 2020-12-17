Fashion & Beauty 17.12.2020 10:31 am

Cardi B turns heads in Gert-Johan Coetzee ensemble

Citizen reporter
Cardi B wearing Gert-Johan Coetzee design for Offset birthday party. Picture: Instagram @gertjohancoetzee

If you think the design looks familiar, you are correct. Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa has worn a blue-beaded version.

We think celebrated local designer Gert Johan Coetzee is saying “okurrr” after finding out an international star was wearing one of his pieces.

Rapper Cardi B proudly showed off a beautiful beaded skirt and corset by Coetzee on social media, showing videos modelling the outfit.

Cardi B was wearing this ensemble for her husband’s Offset 29th birthday party. These are happier times for the couple, who were on the brink of divorce just a couple of months ago.

Coetzee received plenty of praises, with many expressing how monumental this was.

Congratulations pour in for designer Gert-Johan Coetzee as Cardi B wears one of his designs. Picture: screenshot via Instagram

 

 

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

