Cardi B turns heads in Gert-Johan Coetzee ensemble

We think celebrated local designer Gert Johan Coetzee is saying “okurrr” after finding out an international star was wearing one of his pieces.

Rapper Cardi B proudly showed off a beautiful beaded skirt and corset by Coetzee on social media, showing videos modelling the outfit.

Cardi B was wearing this ensemble for her husband’s Offset 29th birthday party. These are happier times for the couple, who were on the brink of divorce just a couple of months ago.

If you think the design looks familiar, you are correct. Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa has worn a blue-beaded version.

Coetzee received plenty of praises, with many expressing how monumental this was.

