Holiday hairstyles if you want to go short

Going on holiday during level one lockdown could possibly mean not having the time or bravery to visit a hair salon and sit for hours, as you used to in previous years.

Short hair offers freedom that longer length styles may not due to less maintenance.

We take a look at the four holiday styles to try while enjoying your time off.

Shudu’s Shave

Hassle-free and quick, the best style if you have a great-shaped head. And, even if you don’t it’s the perfect way to bring in the holiday with a new look. Shudu’s hair is kept sleek and short and shaved every two weeks at a professional salon to avoid bumps.

Shorter length box braids

Ntando Duma can bee seen sporting these on the latest season of Mzansi telenovela the Queen.

The shoulder length braids are done with a hairpiece that only needs to be dipped into hot water to secure the ends.

Accessories can be added to the extensions by the use of beads and golden clips. The latest trend is to add round clips.

Zozi’s Fade

Current Miss Universe ,South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi appeared to have introduced the world to the shorter fade for women. Similar to what Grace Jones achieved in the 80’s.

This stress-free style only needs to be trimmed around the sides every two to three weeks. While a hair sponge can be used to fashion the hair at the top into short dreadlocks or combed with an Afro comb to give a high boxy fade.

Bobbing and Weaving

Nobody wants to bother with the schlep of a wig while spending time sweating in the sun or swimming. If you’re feeling too lethargic to style your hair try wearing a full cap bob weave or a pixie wig seen on actress, Lunathi Mampofu who stars on Netflix Kings of Joburg and Mzansi’s The River. She stuns in a sort blonde bob hairstyle that will stay looking consistently sexy even if it gets wet.

